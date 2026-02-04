Savant Capital LLC Has $178.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $178,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $634.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.65. The firm has a market cap of $848.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

