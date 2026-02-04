Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strong financial execution: Pfizer says it beat full‑year expectations (adjusted diluted EPS $3.22 vs. $3.11 LY), returned $9.8B in dividends, and reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $59.5–$62.5B in revenue and $2.80–$3.00 adj. EPS.

—management reports PF‑3944 delivered placebo‑adjusted weight loss of 10% and 12.3% at week 28 for planned low/medium monthly doses, with modeled potential ~16% for a higher monthly dose and a favorable tolerability profile; Pfizer plans ~10 Phase III 3944 studies and is targeting approvals starting in 2028. Pipeline and BD strengthen growth runway: recent deals (Seagen, Metsera, Biohaven, Yao Pharma) plus R&D priorities support ~20 pivotal studies and multiple 2026 readouts—notable catalysts include the SV ADC, Elrexfio Phase III, the Lyme vaccine VALOR, and the 4404 anti‑PD‑1/VEGF bispecific.

recent deals (Seagen, Metsera, Biohaven, Yao Pharma) plus R&D priorities support ~20 pivotal studies and multiple 2026 readouts—notable catalysts include the SV ADC, Elrexfio Phase III, the Lyme vaccine VALOR, and the 4404 anti‑PD‑1/VEGF bispecific. Near‑term headwinds and write‑downs: Pfizer recorded about $4.4B of impairments on certain development/in‑line assets, expects patent expirations/LOE pressure through 2026–2028, and forecasts lower COVID revenues (~$5B in 2026), factors that could pressure near‑term results and leverage.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

