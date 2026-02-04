Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Here are the key takeaways from Pfizer’s conference call:
- Strong financial execution: Pfizer says it beat full‑year expectations (adjusted diluted EPS $3.22 vs. $3.11 LY), returned $9.8B in dividends, and reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $59.5–$62.5B in revenue and $2.80–$3.00 adj. EPS.
- VESPER‑3 obesity readout—management reports PF‑3944 delivered placebo‑adjusted weight loss of 10% and 12.3% at week 28 for planned low/medium monthly doses, with modeled potential ~16% for a higher monthly dose and a favorable tolerability profile; Pfizer plans ~10 Phase III 3944 studies and is targeting approvals starting in 2028.
- Pipeline and BD strengthen growth runway: recent deals (Seagen, Metsera, Biohaven, Yao Pharma) plus R&D priorities support ~20 pivotal studies and multiple 2026 readouts—notable catalysts include the SV ADC, Elrexfio Phase III, the Lyme vaccine VALOR, and the 4404 anti‑PD‑1/VEGF bispecific.
- Near‑term headwinds and write‑downs: Pfizer recorded about $4.4B of impairments on certain development/in‑line assets, expects patent expirations/LOE pressure through 2026–2028, and forecasts lower COVID revenues (~$5B in 2026), factors that could pressure near‑term results and leverage.
Pfizer Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
Key Pfizer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Beat on quarterly results — Pfizer reported Q4 adjusted EPS and revenue above Street estimates, driven by continued demand for legacy drugs (which helped offset falling COVID revenues). This supports near‑term earnings credibility. Pfizer beats fourth-quarter profit estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Promising obesity‑drug data — Phase 2b results for the once‑a‑month GLP‑1 injection showed ~12% weight loss in non‑diabetic patients, supporting Pfizer’s longer‑acting obesity franchise and pipeline optionality. Market sees this as upside over time. Pfizer’s experimental drug shows up to 12.3% weight loss
- Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline cadence offers scope but remains execution‑dependent — analysts note Pfizer plans multiple late‑stage trials in 2026 (and recent business development moves to shore up vaccine offerings), which could drive upside but are not immediate revenue drivers. Why 2026 Could Be the Year Pfizer’s Stock Finally Takes Off
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance came in light — FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.80–$3.00 is below consensus (~$2.97) and revenue guidance ($59.5B–$62.5B) sits around the Street mid‑point; the cautious range signals slower growth and is a key reason the stock is under pressure. (Company guidance release)
- Negative Sentiment: Patent‑cliff and margin headwinds — Management flagged profit decline risks, and analysts note a roughly $1.5B hit from upcoming patent expiries plus rising margin pressure, which weighs on forward multiples and investor confidence. Pfizer projects annual revenue decline amid $1.5B hit
- Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism / analyst stance — Several firms (Citi maintained a Hold, Goldman neutral) are cautious on valuation given structural headwinds; that keeps upside limited near term. Citi maintains Hold on Pfizer
- Negative Sentiment: Safety / market reaction noise — Some outlets flagged questions about side effects from the obesity‑drug data; even positive clinical news can trigger short‑term volatility while investors parse efficacy vs. safety and competitive positioning against incumbents like Lilly. Weight‑loss drug data raises questions about side effects
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.
View Our Latest Research Report on PFE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.