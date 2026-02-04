Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 839,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.9045 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.5%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns. DFGX was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

