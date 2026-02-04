TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 50,378 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,378 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.