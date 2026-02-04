AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.3670, with a volume of 55097169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.30 price target (down from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.66.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $720.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 761.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

