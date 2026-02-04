WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

WaFd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WaFd has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WaFd to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of WAFD traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. 192,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,685. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.86.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). WaFd had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 17.45%.The business had revenue of $188.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 3,000 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,100. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of WaFd by 546.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,666,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in WaFd during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank’s core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

