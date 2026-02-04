Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 47900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $391.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.95 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 634.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 565,564 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.