Boab Metals (ASX:BML) Insider Buys A$960,000.00 in Stock

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML – Get Free Report) insider Simon Noon bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of A$960,000.00.

Simon Noon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Simon Noon purchased 31,339 shares of Boab Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 per share, with a total value of A$12,535.60.

Boab Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Boab Metals

Boab Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the Sorby Hills project located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Pacifico Minerals Limited and changed its name to Boab Metals Limited in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

