iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.46 and last traded at $79.2380, with a volume of 7793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.46.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

