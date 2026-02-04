US Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,057% compared to the average volume of 216 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on US Foods from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. US Foods has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other US Foods news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. The trade was a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in US Foods by 303.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.