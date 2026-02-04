VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.74 and last traded at $98.4660, with a volume of 1352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.85.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 3,759.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.