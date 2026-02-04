VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.74 and last traded at $98.4660, with a volume of 1352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.85.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.