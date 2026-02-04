PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.5140, with a volume of 195590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

PagerDuty Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $790.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,389,665 shares in the company, valued at $31,902,027.75. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,052,000 after buying an additional 1,840,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 333.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,577 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,946,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,710,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,271,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

