Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 66,203 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $35,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,974.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RTX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in RTX by 97.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,425,000 after purchasing an additional 949,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX Price Performance
Shares of RTX stock opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.43. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $205.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.89.
Key RTX News
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large U.S. missile-production award bolsters Raytheon’s (RTX business) near-term defense revenue and capacity ramp plans — supports backlog and recurring production revenue. Raytheon secures deal to build thousands of missiles for the US, including Tomahawks
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (RTX) signed five framework agreements with the U.S. Department of War to expand production of Tomahawk, AMRAAM and multiple SM-series missiles — multiyear, high-volume program upside. RTX’s Raytheon partners with Department of War on five landmark agreements to expand critical munition production
- Positive Sentiment: RTX won a $1.03B contract to supply the LTAMDS radar to the U.S. Army — a material order that improves medium-term defense revenue visibility. RTX Secures a $1.03B Contract to Supply LTAMDS System to U.S. Army
- Positive Sentiment: Vietjet ordered 44 additional GTF-powered A320neo-family aircraft from Pratt & Whitney (RTX), including a 12‑year maintenance deal — adds revenue from new engine deliveries and long-term MRO services. Vietjet selects RTX’s Pratt & Whitney to power 44 additional A320neo family aircraft
- Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace (RTX) landed multiple service contracts — Thai Airways connectivity rollout, Scoot APS5000 APU 15‑year maintenance deal, ANA FlightSense renewals and Singapore Airlines FlightSense extension — strengthening recurring-services revenue. RTX’s Collins Aerospace activates advanced connectivity services for Thai Airways fleet of A321neos
- Positive Sentiment: RTX announced a $139M investment plan and multiple MOUs with Singapore’s Economic Development Board to expand aerospace manufacturing and MRO capabilities in the region — strategic capex supporting long-term growth. RTX to invest $139 million in Singapore, signing multiple MOUs with Economic Development Board
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon completed a successful ballistic test for the Army’s Next Generation Short Range Interceptor and was selected by DARPA for maritime-defense development — technology wins that can feed future defense programs. RTX’s Raytheon completes successful ballistic test for U.S. Army’s Next Generation Short Range Interceptor
- Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer-tech articles reference “RTX” in the context of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX GPUs or retail laptop/PC deals; these are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s earnings or defense/aerospace business. GeForce RTX 5070 joins the RTX 3060 as one of the most popular GPUs among PC gamers
RTX Company Profile
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
