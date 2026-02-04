Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 66,203 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $35,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,974.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RTX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in RTX by 97.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,425,000 after purchasing an additional 949,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.43. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $205.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.89.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

