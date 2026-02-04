Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform Rating

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $540.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.
FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.11.
View Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet
Fabrinet Stock Down 9.4%
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $10,034,474.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,952.35. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,885. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,643,707. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 124.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 118.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
More Fabrinet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Fabrinet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 results — revenue jumped ~36% Y/Y (to ~$1.13B) and EPS beat consensus, marking one of the company’s strongest growth quarters since IPO, reinforcing the AI/hyperscale demand story. Fabrinet Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Raised Q3 FY2026 guidance — EPS range and revenue target came in above Street expectations, signaling management sees continued demand and capacity-driven growth. Fabrinet Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterating bullish ratings and high price targets citing capacity expansion and hyperscale demand support a longer-term buy thesis. Fabrinet: Capacity Expansion and Hyperscale Demand Drive Compelling Long-Term Growth and Support Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and slide deck are available for detail review — useful for investors parsing backlog, customer commentary, FX impact and capex plans. Fabrinet (FN) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Shares fell sharply despite the beat — market reaction suggests profit-taking after a strong run and that some investors were disappointed by specific metrics or forward-looking nuances. Fabrinet falls despite Q2, outlook beat, while analysts remain bullish
- Negative Sentiment: Reported secondary concerns in some summaries — weaker cash from operations, a sharp rise in capex, lower cash balances and notable insider selling were highlighted and may have amplified downside pressure. Fabrinet (FN) Stock Falls on Q2 2026 Earnings
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.
Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.