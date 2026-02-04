Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 23734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Capcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 32.82%.The business had revenue of $221.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.38 million. Analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.
The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.
