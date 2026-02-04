iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.47 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 48666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
