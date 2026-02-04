iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.47 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 48666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

