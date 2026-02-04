PAMT Corp. (NASDAQ:PAMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PAMT Corp. (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,436 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 58,481 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PAMT Stock Up 0.5%

PAMT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 4,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. PAMT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $270.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Get PAMT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAMT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PAMT by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAMT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PAMT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of PAMT in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PAMT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAMT currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAMT

PAMT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAM Transportation Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PAMT) is a specialized truckload carrier and logistics provider headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas. Established in 1980, the company offers full truckload and dedicated transportation services across North America. PAMT’s freight network is configured to handle both temperature-controlled and dry goods, catering to clients in the food and beverage, retail, consumer packaged goods and industrial sectors.

The company operates a fleet of company-owned tractors and trailers, supported by a network of terminal locations and drop-yard facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAMT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAMT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.