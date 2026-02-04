Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $88.7520, with a volume of 65062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,932,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,677 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,932 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 345.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,639,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,703,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,177 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

