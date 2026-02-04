Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $39.4290, with a volume of 107347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,181,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 767,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 484,194 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,413,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

