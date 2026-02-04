Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 2871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several research firms recently commented on DTRUY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Daimler Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

