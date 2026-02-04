BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MQY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 163,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,749. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE: MQY) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds issued by states, municipalities and their agencies across the United States. MQY may employ leverage to enhance income, in line with its stated risk and return objectives.

As part of BlackRock’s suite of municipal bond offerings, MQY benefits from the firm’s municipal fixed-income research, trading capabilities and credit analysis.

