Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the bank on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.66. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank’s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

