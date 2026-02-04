Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) Insider Buys A$23,333.31 in Stock

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Blampain purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$23,333.31.

Pascal Blampain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matsa Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 5th, Pascal Blampain sold 1,500,000 shares of Matsa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.12, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00.

Matsa Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,584.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Matsa Resources Company Profile

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, lithium, tin, rare earth elements, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Lake Carey Gold project that comprises approximately 449 square kilometers of prospective tenements within the Laverton Tectonic Zone of the Kurnalpi Terrane in Western Australia's eastern goldfields region, as well as Devon, Fortitude North, Fortitude Stage 2 Gold Mine, and Red October projects located in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matsa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matsa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.