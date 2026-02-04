Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Coty Call Options (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical volume of 2,010 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,903,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,903,000 after buying an additional 2,199,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Coty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,460,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,240,000 after buying an additional 267,261 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $63,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $52,449,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Coty by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,753,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 727,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded Coty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price target on Coty in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

