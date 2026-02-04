John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2026

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMDGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 15585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,670,000 after buying an additional 252,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 811,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,063,000 after buying an additional 102,550 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 317,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 74,351 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

