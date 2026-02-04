Investors Purchase Large Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Call Options (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 50,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 664% compared to the average volume of 6,581 call options.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $10,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 247,609 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $29,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 4,579,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 9.56%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $6.88 to $7.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear’s core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.