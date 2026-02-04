Investors Purchase Large Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Call Options (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GTGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 50,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 664% compared to the average volume of 6,581 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $10,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 247,609 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $29,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 4,579,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 9.56%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $6.88 to $7.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear’s core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

