Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fortive updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,140,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,418. Fortive has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 20,483,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,495,000 after buying an additional 4,571,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,507,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,814,000 after acquiring an additional 497,714 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 205.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,300 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,398,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 70.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,106,000 after acquiring an additional 974,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and revenue growth — Fortive reported $0.90 EPS vs. $0.84 consensus and revenue up ~4.7% year‑over‑year, signaling core execution that topped expectations. BusinessWire: Q4 Results

Q4 EPS beat and revenue growth — Fortive reported $0.90 EPS vs. $0.84 consensus and revenue up ~4.7% year‑over‑year, signaling core execution that topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance above consensus — Fortive set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $2.90–$3.00 versus the ~$2.84 consensus, a key driver supporting the intraday rally. Reuters: Forecasts Upbeat Annual Profit

Raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance above consensus — Fortive set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $2.90–$3.00 versus the ~$2.84 consensus, a key driver supporting the intraday rally. Positive Sentiment: Strength in industrial automation — Management cited resilient demand in its industrial automation segment as a primary reason for the stronger profit outlook, which supports forward revenue/profit visibility. Reuters: Industrial Automation Strength

Strength in industrial automation — Management cited resilient demand in its industrial automation segment as a primary reason for the stronger profit outlook, which supports forward revenue/profit visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media takeaways — Several outlets published breakdowns and metric comparisons (Zacks, Benzinga, Yahoo) that dig into segment performance and margins; these provide context but add no single surprise beyond the beat and guidance. Zacks: Key Metrics vs Estimates

Analyst and media takeaways — Several outlets published breakdowns and metric comparisons (Zacks, Benzinga, Yahoo) that dig into segment performance and margins; these provide context but add no single surprise beyond the beat and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach scheduled — CEO and CFO will present at Citi and Barclays conferences mid‑February; this increases visibility and may influence near‑term sentiment depending on extra color provided. BusinessWire: Conference Presentations

Investor outreach scheduled — CEO and CFO will present at Citi and Barclays conferences mid‑February; this increases visibility and may influence near‑term sentiment depending on extra color provided. Negative Sentiment: EPS still down year‑over‑year and some liquidity metrics are weak — Q4 EPS of $0.90 compares with $1.17 a year earlier, and balance‑sheet ratios (current ratio ~0.70, quick ratio ~0.58) highlight tight near‑term liquidity; these are items investors will watch despite the beat. Q4 Press Release / Slide Deck

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

