National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFN. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.43.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded up C$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 420,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,302. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$25.76 and a 1 year high of C$38.26.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company had revenue of C$306.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company’s suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance.

