Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given a C$3,200.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) received a C$3,200.00 target price from analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2,600.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$2,200.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,764.29.

TSE FFH traded up C$77.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2,316.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,845. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,457.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,405.43. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$1,836.92 and a twelve month high of C$2,700.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$52.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of C$17.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

