CIBC Increases Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$32.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OLA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.41. 523,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,170. The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81 and a beta of 0.38. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$9.34 and a 1-year high of C$27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.92.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$382.88 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, insider John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$528,300.00. Also, insider Paul Mann sold 15,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$291,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,647 shares in the company, valued at C$3,783,904.80. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 77,828 shares of company stock worth $1,376,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

