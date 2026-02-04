Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. Cormark cut Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Desjardins set a C$44.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.38.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

K stock traded down C$1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,436. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.89 and a 1 year high of C$53.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.83. The stock has a market cap of C$53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 EPS for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

