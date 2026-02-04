Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.29.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.0%

SU stock traded up C$0.75 on Wednesday, reaching C$73.60. 3,890,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.28. The company has a market cap of C$88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$43.59 and a one year high of C$75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Peter Douglas Zebedee sold 43,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.53, for a total value of C$2,711,550.92. Also, insider Troy Ward Little sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.61, for a total value of C$545,395.71. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock worth $10,208,871. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.