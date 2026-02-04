NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,365,416 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 1,976,823 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 736,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NerdWallet stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,910. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $793.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

NerdWallet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Samuel Yount sold 15,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $255,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 358,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,180.64. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 44,231 shares of company stock valued at $669,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 9.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 22.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut NerdWallet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) is a personal finance company that offers independent guidance and comparison tools to help consumers make informed financial decisions. Through its website and mobile application, NerdWallet provides a wide range of content, including articles, calculators and reviews covering credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, banking products, investing, insurance and taxes. The platform aggregates partner offers to enable side-by-side comparisons, while editorially maintaining objectivity to support users in identifying the products that best suit their individual needs.

Founded in 2009 by Tim Chen and Jacob Gibson, NerdWallet is headquartered in San Francisco and serves consumers primarily in the United States, with additional localized offerings in Canada and the United Kingdom.

