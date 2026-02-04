Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.35 and last traded at $133.35, with a volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bank Hapoalim Stock Up 5.2%

The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.9362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Bank Hapoalim’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

Featured Stories

