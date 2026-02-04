Interfor (TSE:IFP) Trading Up 8.6% – Time to Buy?

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.78. 436,749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 352,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Interfor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. CIBC downgraded Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cibc Captl Mkts cut shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Interfor from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

Get Interfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFP

Interfor Stock Up 10.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$789.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($4.19) EPS for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of C$689.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company’s primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.