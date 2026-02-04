CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$460.00 to C$480.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$247.00 to C$225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$350.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$292.89.

TSE FNV traded down C$0.59 on Wednesday, hitting C$325.30. 217,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,064. The company has a market cap of C$62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$308.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$280.79. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$195.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$368.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 57.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of C$679.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.1114111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonavie Tek sold 115 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$290.52, for a total value of C$33,409.80. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada’s short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital.

