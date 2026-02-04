Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,377,574 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 5,042,728 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,704,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,704,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,246,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,719,000 after buying an additional 838,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,591,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,321,000 after acquiring an additional 641,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 25.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,972,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,306 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,637,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,997,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,313,000 after purchasing an additional 173,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.85%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.