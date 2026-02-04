National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$77.50 to C$82.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. Citigroup upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.31.

Shares of ABX stock traded down C$1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$63.57. 3,653,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,991. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.08. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$24.12 and a 12-month high of C$74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry – including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines -Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

