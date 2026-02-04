Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) were down 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.64 and last traded at C$29.64. Approximately 589,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,525,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 16.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.71.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.66 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 164,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,487,357.60. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. Also, Director Alexander Morrison sold 38,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.36, for a total value of C$827,465.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 115,094 shares in the company, valued at C$2,458,407.84. This trade represents a 25.18% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. -based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States.

