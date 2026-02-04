Short Interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expands By 25.2%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,064,987 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 67,955,724 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,990,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,990,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196.27. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 69,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its position in HP by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 48,962 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in HP by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,208,802 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,932,000 after buying an additional 379,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 109,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Up 5.5%

HP stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 21,954,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,069,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

