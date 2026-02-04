Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.3940, with a volume of 73189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTW. Wall Street Zen raised Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.50.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $553.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 834,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 394,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc (NYSE: MTW) is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

