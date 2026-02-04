GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading Down 12.2% on Insider Selling

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $82.09 and last traded at $83.6350. 993,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 724,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.23.

Specifically, COO Bryan Dechairo sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $339,695.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,961 shares in the company, valued at $593,298.33. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $155,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,052. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 317 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $29,794.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,700.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $155.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 940.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 55.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in GeneDx by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth $3,614,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

