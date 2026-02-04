Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.28 and last traded at C$25.05, with a volume of 247148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.85.
PEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CIBC raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.30.
In other news, insider Riley Millar Frame purchased 11,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.78 per share, with a total value of C$261,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,877 shares in the company, valued at C$2,935,818.06. The trade was a 9.80% increase in their position. Also, insider Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$623,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 421,844 shares in the company, valued at C$9,394,465.88. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 337,400 shares of company stock worth $7,383,580 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
