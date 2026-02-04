Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.28 and last traded at C$25.05, with a volume of 247148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CIBC raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.30.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.66.

In other news, insider Riley Millar Frame purchased 11,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.78 per share, with a total value of C$261,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,877 shares in the company, valued at C$2,935,818.06. The trade was a 9.80% increase in their position. Also, insider Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$623,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 421,844 shares in the company, valued at C$9,394,465.88. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 337,400 shares of company stock worth $7,383,580 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.