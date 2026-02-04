5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNP. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$42.00 to C$37.50 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$26.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

TSE:VNP traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.47. 661,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,083. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.58. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$28.10.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of C$146.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current year.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

