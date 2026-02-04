5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNP. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$42.00 to C$37.50 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$26.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.25.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of C$146.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. Pentagon / federal support — a reported US$18M U.S. investment/grant targets 5N Plus’ germanium supply chain, reducing a strategic raw‑material risk and supporting order visibility for defense and space customers. Pentagon Invests $18 Million in Canadian Firm 5N Plus to Secure Supply of Key Metal Germanium
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity expansion — 5N Plus announced plans to further increase space/solar‑cell production capacity, which supports higher revenue potential in the fast‑growing space and solar markets and helps explain recent volume and price strength. 5N Plus Inc. to Further Increase Space Solar Cell Production Capacity
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms (Desjardins, Ventum and others) have raised price targets and issued buy ratings recently, fueling buying and a fresh one‑year high on heavy volume. That analyst attention is reinforcing investor confidence. 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Equity research / valuation pieces — recent articles assess VNP’s valuation in light of the U.S. grant and capacity news; these provide buy‑side context but don’t add fresh corporate developments. Investors should watch whether revised models materially change EPS/FCF assumptions. Assessing 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) Valuation After U.S. Grant And Solar Capacity Expansion News
- Neutral Sentiment: Feature coverage — a recent Seeking Alpha piece frames 5N Plus as a “picks and shovels” play for solar/germanium end markets; useful for thematic investors but not an immediate earnings driver. 5N Plus: A Picks And Shovels Play Powered By The Sun
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target reduction from ATB Capital — ATB cut its price target from C$42 to C$37.50 (but kept a “top pick” rating). A lower target tempers upside expectations compared with prior, higher targets and is worth monitoring if more firms revise forecasts downward. ATB Capital Lowers 5N Plus Price Target to C$37.50
About 5N Plus
5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.
