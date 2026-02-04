Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Short Interest Up 26.0% in January

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 554,675 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 440,290 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 967,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.56. 939,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.26. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $302.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VO. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

