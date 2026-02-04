Ocular Therapeutix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,044 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 473% compared to the average daily volume of 4,370 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,532. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.90. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 86.33% and a negative net margin of 447.57%.The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

