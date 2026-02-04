Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Get Amcor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE AMCR traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 3,776,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,590. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Amcor has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Trending Headlines about Amcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 9.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 8.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 68,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Amcor by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.