Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3%

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,408. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,716,000 after acquiring an additional 255,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,709,000 after buying an additional 339,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,157,000 after acquiring an additional 389,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,388,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

