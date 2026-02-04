Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,408. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Stanley Black & Decker this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EPS beat — SWK reported $1.41 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.27, beating estimates and showing better-than-expected underlying profitability for the quarter. Stanley Black Decker earnings beat by $0.13
- Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and capital allocation — management highlighted strong cash generation that supports dividends and further debt reduction, a constructive sign for shareholder returns and balance‑sheet repair. Press Release: 4Q and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue miss and modest year‑over‑year decline — revenue came in at $3.68B vs. consensus ~$3.78B and was down ~1% versus last year; that mixed top‑line puts more emphasis on guidance and demand commentary. MarketBeat: Q4 results and transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings disclosure and call materials are available — investors can review the transcript and slide deck for segment details and management’s tone on end‑market demand. Earnings Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance below Street — management set EPS guidance of $4.90–$5.70 vs. the consensus ~ $5.56, signalling weaker demand (especially in tools) and lowering near‑term expectations. Reuters: forecasts 2026 profit below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst focus — coverage notes that the revenue miss and conservative outlook overshadowed the EPS beat, prompting selling pressure and analyst re‑ratings in some reports. Seeking Alpha: shares slide after revenue miss
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,716,000 after acquiring an additional 255,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,709,000 after buying an additional 339,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,157,000 after acquiring an additional 389,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,388,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.
Operations are organized across three principal business segments.
