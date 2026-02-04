Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,653,606 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 3,065,146 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

SILA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 123,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,503. Sila Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 19.86%.The company had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sila Realty Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

