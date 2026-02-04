UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.67, but opened at $45.37. UBS Group shares last traded at $45.0520, with a volume of 1,893,619 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

The firm has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in UBS Group by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period.

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

